Football

'Smell lingers' - Thomas Tuchel admits things not normal as Romelu Lukaku returns for League Cup semi-final

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday that Romelu Lukaku wants to "clean the mess up", but the "smell" still lingers following his controversial comments about his role at the club. Lukaku had been dropped from Tuchel's plans after the Belgium international revealed he was "not happy" with his bit-part role under the German earlier this season.

00:01:28, an hour ago