Smith could return for Bournemouth after concussion

July 17 (Reuters) - Bournemouth's Adam Smith is recovering from concussion but could feature in Sunday's Premier League clash with south coast rivals Southampton while fellow defender Nathan Ake is likely to miss out, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

Full back Smith suffered a head injury in a clash with Ben Davies during the 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month and missed the 4-1 home victory over Leicester City and the 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.

"Adam Smith, we'll make a late decision on. He's felt better so he's got a chance," Howe told a news conference.

Centre back Ake suffered a groin injury against Leicester and looked set to miss the rest of the campaign.

"I don't think he'll make this game, whether he's back in for Everton... I don't know at this moment, but for this game it's going to be too tight.

Defenders Chris Mepham, Charlie Daniels and Simon Francis are all likely to miss the Southampton game, Howe said.

"We've got injuries defensively... but I'd say the majority of the squad, the ones who are fit, are in a very good place," Howe added.

Bournemouth are 18th in the league with 31 points, three points from the safety zone with two rounds remaining. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

