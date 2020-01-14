Soccer-Barcelona's new coach Quique Setien
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Facts and figures about Quique Setien, who was appointed as Barcelona's new first team coach on Monday following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.
Full name: Enrique Setien Solar
Nickname: El Maestro
Born: Santander, Spain; 27 September, 1958
Age: 61
Professional playing career
Position: central midfielder
La Liga debut: 1977 (with hometown club Racing de Santander)
Clubs represented: Racing Santander (1977-1985)
Atletico Madrid (1985-1988)
Logrones (1988-1992)
Racing Santander (second spell, 1992-1996)
Levante (1996)
International career
Three caps for Spain (1985-1986)
(Selected for the 1986 World Cup squad but did not play in Mexico)
Record in Spanish League soccer as a player: 518 games, 95 goals)
Honours as a player: Atletico Madrid, Spanish Super Cup winner (1985)
Coaching career (teams managed)
Racing Santander (La Liga 2, 2001-2002)
Poli Ejido (La Liga 2, 2003-2004)
Equatorial Guinea national team (2006)
Logrones (La Liga, 2B, 2007-2008)
Lugo (La Liga, 2B & 2, 2009-2015)
Las Palmas (La Liga 1, 2015-2017)
Real Betis (La Liga 1, 2017-2019)
Barcelona (La Liga 1, 2020 - )
Honours as a coach: Won 2nd division B, La Liga with Lugo (third tier) 2010-11
Best La Liga 1 finish as coach: 6th with Real Betis (2017-2018, qualifying for group stages of Europa League)
(Statistics from https://www.bdfutbol.com/) (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Pritha Sarkar)