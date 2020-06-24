Soccer-Bids to host the 2023 Women's World Cup

June 24 (Reuters) - Factbox on the bids to host the Women's World Cup in 2023 ahead of Thursday's vote of the FIFA Council (in order of FIFA evaluation rating):

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

Proposed dates: July 10 to Aug 20

Venue cities (12): Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Newcastle, Launceston, Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Dunedin.

Venue for final: Stadium Australia (Sydney, capacity 70,000)

Teams FIFA world ranking: Australia 7, New Zealand 23

The pitch: "For us, women's football is much more than a game, it is a game-changer for women in our countries, where we celebrate our proud history of advancing women's leadership, promoting women's sport and striving to make gender equality a reality."

FIFA bid evaluation (out of 5): 4.1

COLOMBIA

Proposed dates: July 13 to Aug 13

Venue cities (10): Bogota, Medellin, Cali, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Cucuta, Bucaramanga, Manizales, Pereira, Armenia.

Venue for final: Nemesio Camacho el Campin (Bogota, capacity 39,512)

Team FIFA world ranking: 25

The pitch: "For Colombia, having for the first time in its history the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the best event in women’s sports worldwide, would be a great opportunity to generate growth; not only for the contribution to the development of women’s football and its culture in the region, but also for the legacy it would leave to communities, families, men, women and girls throughout Colombia and South America."

FIFA bid evaluation: 2.8

