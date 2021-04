Football

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's full focus on Crystal Palace, not Porto

Thomas Tuchel has insisted that his Chelsea side will not be thinking about their Champions League quarter-final against Porto when they meet Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend. He also said that he would not give his players game time so they could earn a place in their countries' Euro 2020 squads without them doing something to deserve it.

00:01:30, 7 hours ago