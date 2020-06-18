Football

Soccer-Dortmund not in holiday mode despite shock loss -Favre

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
36 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund will need to dig deep for motivation on Saturday when they take on RB Leipzig, who are looking to sew up their Champions League spot for next season and snatch second place from the Ruhr valley club.

Dortmund, already certain of a top-four finish, have played a fine second half of the season but their shock 2-0 loss on Wednesday to relegation-threatened visitors Mainz 05 has put second spot in doubt.

Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc had warned before the game on Wednesday that they wanted to "reinforce the fact that we are the number two in Germany football" but they looked more like a lower table club than second best in the Bundesliga.

Premier League

The Warm-Up: The good, the bad and the ugly

36 MINUTES AGO

"We played as if some of us were already on holiday," Zorc fumed after the defeat left Dortmund on 66 points, three ahead of Leipzig.

When asked if his players had already decided they were finished with the season, coach Lucien Favre said: "I hope not.

"We understand that it has been a long season, a month and a half longer due to the current conditions. You may think it is a bit like in school where you say there is only one week left. That is not the case with us. We give 100% at every game."

Leipzig handed Dortmund a huge gift on Tuesday when they conceded twice late in the game to draw 2-2 against relegation-threatened Fortuna Duesseldorf.

Bayern Munich, who sealed the league title on Tuesday with a win at Werder Bremen, host Freiburg, who still have a chance of a Europa League place.

Battling for the last Champions League spot, Bayer Leverkusen in fourth on 60 points, travel to Hertha Berlin while Borussia Moenchengladbach, fifth on 59, take on relegated Paderborn.

Former champions Werder, in 17th and a point off the relegation playoff spot, face Mainz, who only need a point to reach safety. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Premier League

David Luiz takes blame for Arsenal defeat: 'It's my fault'

AN HOUR AGO
Transfers

Ben Chilwell to Chelsea edges closer as Leicester extend Christian Fuchs deal - Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

The Warm-Up: The good, the bad and the ugly

36 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

David Luiz takes blame for Arsenal defeat: 'It's my fault'

AN HOUR AGO
Transfers

Ben Chilwell to Chelsea edges closer as Leicester extend Christian Fuchs deal - Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO
Football

CONMEBOL, Colombia complain to FIFA about 2023 World Cup bid report

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford after successful campaign to continue free meal scheme: ‘It's a proud moment’

00:00:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Even Østensen? Viking forward scores incredible acrobatic effort

00:00:34
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleDavid Luiz takes blame for Arsenal defeat: 'It's my fault'
Next articleThe Warm-Up: The good, the bad and the ugly