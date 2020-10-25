"While we all wanted to play Tuesday's game, this was absolutely the right course of action. I thank Germany's staff for their understanding and our FA colleagues for their support," England coach Phil Neville said in a statement.
The England side have not played a game since losing 1-0 to Spain at the SheBelieves Cup in March. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon)
Football
Premier League Top Scorers
Football
La Liga talking points
Football
Highlights: VVV Venlo 0-13 (thirteen!) Ajax