Soccer-England World Cup winner Jack Charlton

Jack Charlton, a soccer World Cup winner with England and former Ireland boss, has died aged 85.
* Born: May 8, 1935 in Ashington
* Died: July 10, 2020 in Northumberland
* Senior playing career: 1952-1973
* Teams: Leeds United, England
* Position: Centre back
* Teams managed: Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United, Ireland
* A tough tackling defender, he spent his entire club career at Leeds after graduating from their academy and made a record 773 appearances for them, scoring 96 goals.
* Won his first England cap against Scotland in 1965 and played 35 times for the national team, scoring six goals.
* MAJOR HONOURS AS A PLAYER
* With Leeds United:
Football League First Division (1968-69)
Football League Second Division (1963-64)
FA Cup (1971-72)
League Cup (1967-68)
Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1967–68, 1970–71)
* With England:
World Cup (1966)
British Home Championship (1964–65, 1965–66, 1967–68, 1968–69)
* Individual:
Football Writers' Association Player of the Year (1967)
* MAJOR HONOURS AS A MANAGER
* With Middlesbrough:
Football League Second Division (1973–74)
Anglo-Scottish Cup (1975–76)
* With Sheffield Wednesday:
Football League Third Division third-place promotion (1979–80)