Soccer-English clubs who have furloughed staff due to coronavirus

Some clubs are using the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme where employers can claim for 80% of furloughed employees' monthly wage costs, up to 2,500 pounds ($3,082) per month.

PREMIER LEAGUE

* Liverpool: Furloughed some of their non-playing staff but reversed their decision and apologised after it drew sharp criticism from the British government and supporters.

* Tottenham Hotspur: Imposed a 20% pay cut on 550 non-playing staff in April and May, with the club planning to use the government's furlough scheme where appropriate.

Spurs fans have urged the club to reverse their decision.

* Newcastle United: Non-playing staff on temporary leave but they will be paid their full salaries until the end of April.

* Bournemouth: Staff furloughed for at least three weeks. The club's chief executive Neill Blake, first team technical director Richard Hughes, manager Eddie Howe and his assistant Jason Tindall have all taken significant, voluntary pay cuts.

* Norwich City: Furloughed staff members unable to work but will receive usual salary in full after club top up money received from the government scheme.

OTHER DIVISIONS

* Sunderland (League One): First team players, contracted academy players and backroom staff have been placed on furlough leave.

The club said https://www.safc.com/news/team-news/2020/april/players-and-backroom-staff-placed-on-furlough-leave they had no intention of asking players or staff to take a wage cut or deferral.

* Crewe Alexandra (League Two): Players and staff furloughed. The club said https://www.crewealex.net/news/2020/april/club-statement-staff-furloughed they will be operating with "skeleton staff".

