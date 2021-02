Football

Man United face Milan glamour clash, Arsenal chase Olympiacos redemption - Europa League draw

Watch the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, which brought contrasting fortunes for the four British clubs in the hat. Manchester United face the sternest test against Serie A hopefuls AC Milan, Arsenal have a clash against Olympiacos, who eliminated them last year, while Tottenham and Rangers have presentable ties.

00:01:29