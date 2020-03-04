Soccer - Former Premier League winger Lee signs up for South Korea's Ulsan

Lee, who spent six seasons with Bolton before a three-year stint at Selhurst Park, is moving from German side Vfl Bochumhas to Ulsan, last year's runners-up in the South Korean league.

The 31-year-old returns to Korea after starting his professional career with FC Seoul and joins an Ulsan side led by former South Korea international Kim Do-hoon.

Ulsan lost out to Jeonbuk Motors in the fight for the league title last year by the smallest of margins and are among the favourites for the 2020 title when the K-League kicks off.

The start to the 2020 K-League season has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)