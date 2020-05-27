Football

Soccer-Italy finally set to decide on Serie A resumption

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

ROME, May 27 (Reuters) - After weeks of wrangling, with several U-turns on the way, Italy is due to decide on Thursday if and when its top-flight Serie A soccer league can resume after the coronavirus stoppage.

Possibly encouraged by seeing how Germany's Bundesliga has restarted without problems so far, the Italian government appears to have relaxed its position recently.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, who is due to meet the head of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina ahead of the announcement, says the most likely outcome is a restart on June 13 or 20.

Football

AFC Champions League Results

2 HOURS AGO

But only last month, he had warned that Serie A could go the same way as its French counterpart Ligue 1 and be called off -- a comment that he said led him to be painted as "the enemy of football".

"France's decision would have been the easiest one to make. I didn't want to do it, I just found it shameful that I was being asked to decide on Serie A's resumption at a time when the country was short of beds in intensive care," he said.

"It is right that football can start again now that the rest of the country is starting again."

Serie A's 20 clubs have voted unanimously in favour of a restart although some appear more enthusiastic than others.

While Lazio, who were on a 21-match unbeaten league run before Serie A was suspended and are one point behind leaders Juventus, are raring to go, others such as bottom side Brescia seem less keen.

Brescia at one point threatened to forfeit matches if Serie A resumed and they were the last club to resume training.

One of the stumbling blocks to a resumption of the league was the government's insistence that if a player tested positive for the coronavirus, the whole squad would have to be quarantined but this has since been dropped.

Teams will however still be subject to strict measures, similar to those adopted by the Bundesliga.

There will be no mascots, handshakes or team photographs before matches, children will not accompany teams onto the field and a maximum of 300 people will be allowed in the stadium.

When travelling by road, squads will have to be spread between two buses and will be encouraged to use charter flights when flying.

The players' union is concerned about plans to stage some matches at 1630 local time in the summer months while referees are hoping for more respect.

"Was the coronavirus needed to say that players should keep their distance from the referee when they protest?," asked Marcello Nicchi, head of the Italian referees' association. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

1999 Man United? 2009 Barcelona? 2010 Inter? - Vote for the greatest European champions ever

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Klopp's Liverpool are a 'ruthless machine', says Mbappe

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

Boost for Project Restart as clubs vote for return to contact training

AN HOUR AGO
Football

AFC Champions League Results

2 HOURS AGO
Football

1999 Man United? 2009 Barcelona? 2010 Inter? - Vote for the greatest European champions ever

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Klopp's Liverpool are a 'ruthless machine', says Mbappe

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Werner fires hat-trick as Leipzig thrash Mainz as Ausburg deepen Schalke’s woes

00:02:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Highlights: Bayern exact revenge on Frankfurt with five-goal showing

00:01:34
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Formula 1

Sainz explains comment that angered Red Bull

08/07/2017 AT 09:13
Wimbledon

Federer: Murray is tired and struggling with injuries

23/06/2017 AT 08:18
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleAFC Champions League Results
Next articleBoost for Project Restart as clubs vote for return to contact training