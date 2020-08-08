Soccer-Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Factbox on former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo, who was named manager of Juventus on Saturday.
Born May 19, 1979 in Flero, Italy (Age: 41)
PLAYING CAREER
*Pirlo began his career as an attacking midfielder with his
hometown club Brescia.
*Made his Italian Serie A debut with Brescia aged 16.
*In his breakthrough campaign in 1996–97, Pirlo helped the
club secure an immediate return to the top division by winning
the Serie B title.
*His performances earned him a move to Inter Milan in 1998,
but he struggled for regular first-team opportunities, and was
sent on loan to Reggina and back to Brescia.
*Unable to break into the starting lineup, Pirlo was sold
to local rivals AC Milan in 2001.
*Under manager Carlo Ancelotti, Pirlo switched to a
deep-lying playmaker role and went on to win two Serie A titles,
two Champions League trophies, a Coppa Italia and a FIFA Club
World Cup over a decade-long spell with Milan.
*In 2011, he moved to Juventus on a free transfer and added
four more Serie A winners' medals.
*After playing in Italy for over two decades, Pirlo joined
U.S. Major League Soccer franchise New York City FC in 2015.
*He helped the club reach the playoffs in his second and
third seasons before announcing his retirement from professional
football in 2017.
INTERNATIONAL CAREER
*Pirlo led Italy to an Under-21 European Championship in
2000, winning the award for best player and top scorer of the
tournament.
*He also helped Italy win the bronze medal at the 2004
Olympics in Athens.
*Made his senior national team debut in 2002 under manager
Giovanni Trapattoni in a 2–0 win over Azerbaijan in a Euro 2004
qualifying match.
*Under Italy boss Marcello Lippi, Pirlo became an
influential member of the squad as they went on to lift the
World Cup in 2006.
*He was named man of the match - for the third time in the
tournament - in the final as Italy beat France in a penalty
shootout.
*Won the Bronze ball - awarded to the third best player in
the tournament - and was elected to the team of the tournament
for his performances.
*Helped Italy reach the Euro 2012 final where they lost 4-0
to Spain.
*Pirlo won three man-of-the-match trophies in the tournament
and was named in the team of the tournament.
*After announcing his international retirement following the
2014 World Cup, Pirlo reversed his decision to continue playing
under manager Antonio Conte.
*Pirlo helped Italy qualify for Euro 2016 but was left out
of Conte's initial 30-man shortlist for the tournament.
*He finished his career with 116 appearances for Italy,
scoring 13 goals, making him the fifth-most capped player in his
nation's history.
COACHING CAREER
*Pirlo was named head coach of the Juventus Under-23 side
last month.
*He was promoted to first-team manager on a two-year
contract following the dismissal of Maurizio Sarri.
