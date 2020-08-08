Soccer-Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Factbox on former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo, who was named manager of Juventus on Saturday.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Factbox on former Italy midfielder Andrea

Pirlo, who was named manager of Juventus on Saturday.





Born May 19, 1979 in Flero, Italy (Age: 41)



PLAYING CAREER

*Pirlo began his career as an attacking midfielder with his

hometown club Brescia.

*Made his Italian Serie A debut with Brescia aged 16.

*In his breakthrough campaign in 1996–97, Pirlo helped the

club secure an immediate return to the top division by winning

the Serie B title.

*His performances earned him a move to Inter Milan in 1998,

but he struggled for regular first-team opportunities, and was

sent on loan to Reggina and back to Brescia.

*Unable to break into the starting lineup, Pirlo was sold

to local rivals AC Milan in 2001.

*Under manager Carlo Ancelotti, Pirlo switched to a

deep-lying playmaker role and went on to win two Serie A titles,

two Champions League trophies, a Coppa Italia and a FIFA Club

World Cup over a decade-long spell with Milan.

*In 2011, he moved to Juventus on a free transfer and added

four more Serie A winners' medals.

*After playing in Italy for over two decades, Pirlo joined

U.S. Major League Soccer franchise New York City FC in 2015.

*He helped the club reach the playoffs in his second and

third seasons before announcing his retirement from professional

football in 2017.



INTERNATIONAL CAREER

*Pirlo led Italy to an Under-21 European Championship in

2000, winning the award for best player and top scorer of the

tournament.

*He also helped Italy win the bronze medal at the 2004

Olympics in Athens.

*Made his senior national team debut in 2002 under manager

Giovanni Trapattoni in a 2–0 win over Azerbaijan in a Euro 2004

qualifying match.

*Under Italy boss Marcello Lippi, Pirlo became an

influential member of the squad as they went on to lift the

World Cup in 2006.

*He was named man of the match - for the third time in the

tournament - in the final as Italy beat France in a penalty

shootout.

*Won the Bronze ball - awarded to the third best player in

the tournament - and was elected to the team of the tournament

for his performances.

*Helped Italy reach the Euro 2012 final where they lost 4-0

to Spain.

*Pirlo won three man-of-the-match trophies in the tournament

and was named in the team of the tournament.

*After announcing his international retirement following the

2014 World Cup, Pirlo reversed his decision to continue playing

under manager Antonio Conte.

*Pirlo helped Italy qualify for Euro 2016 but was left out

of Conte's initial 30-man shortlist for the tournament.

*He finished his career with 116 appearances for Italy,

scoring 13 goals, making him the fifth-most capped player in his

nation's history.



COACHING CAREER

*Pirlo was named head coach of the Juventus Under-23 side

last month.

*He was promoted to first-team manager on a two-year

contract following the dismissal of Maurizio Sarri.



(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)



Football Peru halts league due to fans flouting social distancing rules 2 HOURS AGO

Football Juventus appoint Pirlo as new manager 3 HOURS AGO