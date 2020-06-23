Football

Soccer-List of English league champions

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 23 (Reuters) - English champions and runners-up since the league restarted in the 1946-47 season after World War Two: SEASON CHAMPIONS RUNNERS-UP 1946-47 - Liverpool Manchester United 1947-48 - Arsenal Manchester United 1948-49 - Portsmouth Manchester United 1949-50 - Portsmouth

June 23 (Reuters) - English champions and runners-up since
the league restarted in the 1946-47 season after World War Two:

SEASON CHAMPIONS RUNNERS-UP
1946-47 - Liverpool Manchester United
1947-48 - Arsenal Manchester United
1948-49 - Portsmouth Manchester United
1949-50 - Portsmouth Wolverhampton Wanderers
1950-51 - Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
1951-52 - Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur
1952-53 - Arsenal Preston North End
1953-54 - Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion
1954-55 - Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers
1955-56 - Manchester United Blackpool
1956-57 - Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur
1957-58 - Wolverhampton Wanderers Preston North End
1958-59 - Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United
1959-60 - Burnley Wolverhampton Wanderers
1960-61 - Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield Wednesday
1961-62 - Ipswich Town Burnley
1962-63 - Everton Tottenham Hotspur
1963-64 - Liverpool Manchester United
1964-65 - Manchester United Leeds United
1965-66 - Liverpool Leeds United
1966-67 - Manchester United Nottingham Forest
1967-68 - Manchester City Manchester United
1968-69 - Leeds United Liverpool
1969-70 - Everton Leeds United
1970-71 - Arsenal Leeds United
1971-72 - Derby County Leeds United
1972-73 - Liverpool Arsenal
1973-74 - Leeds United Liverpool
1974-75 - Derby County Liverpool
1975-76 - Liverpool Queens Park Rangers
1976-77 - Liverpool Manchester City
1977-78 - Nottingham Forest Liverpool
1978-79 - Liverpool Nottingham Forest
1979-80 - Liverpool Manchester United
1980-81 - Aston Villa Ipswich Town
1981-82 - Liverpool Ipswich Town
1982-83 - Liverpool Watford
1983-84 - Liverpool Southampton
1984-85 - Everton Liverpool
1985-86 - Liverpool Everton
1986-87 - Everton Liverpool
1987-88 - Liverpool Manchester United
1988-89 - Arsenal Liverpool
1989-90 - Liverpool Aston Villa
1990-91 - Arsenal Liverpool
1991-92 - Leeds United Manchester United
1992-93 - Manchester United Aston Villa
1993-94 - Manchester United Blackburn Rovers
1994-95 - Blackburn Rovers Manchester United
1995-96 - Manchester United Newcastle United
1996-97 - Manchester United Newcastle United
1997-98 - Arsenal Manchester United
1998-99 - Manchester United Arsenal
1999-00 - Manchester United Arsenal
2000-01 - Manchester United Arsenal
2001-02 - Arsenal Liverpool
2002-03 - Manchester United Arsenal
2003-04 - Arsenal Chelsea
2004-05 - Chelsea Arsenal
2005-06 - Chelsea Manchester United
2006-07 - Manchester United Chelsea
2007-08 - Manchester United Chelsea
2008-09 - Manchester United Liverpool
2009-10 - Chelsea Manchester United
2010-11 - Manchester United Chelsea
2011-12 - Manchester City Manchester United
2012-13 - Manchester United Manchester City
2013-14 - Manchester City Liverpool
2014-15 - Chelsea Manchester City
2015-16 - Leicester City Arsenal
2016-17 - Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur
2017-18 - Manchester City Manchester United
2018-19 - Manchester City Liverpool

Since the League began in 1888-89, the following clubs have
won the title:
20 - Manchester United
18 - Liverpool
13 - Arsenal
9 - Everton
7 - Aston Villa
6 - Chelsea, Sunderland, Manchester City
4 - Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United
3 - Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Wolverhampton
Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers
2 - Portsmouth, Preston North End, Burnley, Tottenham
Hotspur, Derby County
1 - Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham
Forest, Ipswich Town, Leicester City

(Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru
Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Man City's injured Aguero to fly to Barcelona to see specialist

2 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Schneiderlin leaves Everton to join Nice

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Man City's injured Sergio Aguero to fly to Barcelona to see specialist

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Lazio facing trip into the unknown

32 MINUTES AGO
Football

Everton's goal is to finish in European places, says Ancelotti

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti says Everton's goal is to finish in European places

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Man City's injured Aguero to fly to Barcelona to see specialist

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

‘Why on earth not?’ – Koulibaly would make Liverpool unstoppable

00:01:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Justin Kluivert offered to Arsenal in swap deal – Euro Papers

00:01:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero injury 'doesn't look good'

00:00:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

'Unacceptable' - Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche condemn 'White Lives Matter' plane

00:01:02
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

YESTERDAY AT 14:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

YESTERDAY AT 20:57
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

21/06/2020 AT 12:22
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

20/06/2020 AT 17:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
View more

What's On

Previous articleMan City's injured Aguero to fly to Barcelona to see specialist
Next articleLimited British Fencing success provides opportunity for new star to carry mantle forward from lone