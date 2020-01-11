Soccer-Liverpool set points record after 21 games
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Liverpool's 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday means they have set a new record for points gained from the first 21 games in any of Europe's 'big five' leagues.
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Liverpool's 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur
in the Premier League on Saturday means they have set a new
record for points gained from the first 21 games in any of
Europe's 'big five' leagues.
Here is where their record stands alongside the rest.
England
Liverpool (2019-20)
M-21 W-20 D-1 L-0 P-61
Previous record
Manchester City (2017-18)
M-21 W-19 D-2 L-0 P-59
Spain
Barcelona (2010-11)
M-21 W-19 D-1 L-1 P-58
Italy
Juventus (2018-19)
M-21 W-19 D-2 L-0 P-59
Germany
Bayern Munich (2013-14)
M-21 W-19 D-2 L-0 P-59
France
Paris St Germain (2018-19)
M-21 W-19 D-2 L-0 P-59
M-Matches, W-Wins, D-Draws, L-Losses, P-Points
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Ferris)