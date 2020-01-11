Soccer-Liverpool set points record after 21 games

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Liverpool's 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur

in the Premier League on Saturday means they have set a new

record for points gained from the first 21 games in any of

Europe's 'big five' leagues.

Here is where their record stands alongside the rest.



England

Liverpool (2019-20)

M-21 W-20 D-1 L-0 P-61



Previous record

Manchester City (2017-18)

M-21 W-19 D-2 L-0 P-59



Spain

Barcelona (2010-11)

M-21 W-19 D-1 L-1 P-58



Italy

Juventus (2018-19)

M-21 W-19 D-2 L-0 P-59



Germany

Bayern Munich (2013-14)

M-21 W-19 D-2 L-0 P-59



France

Paris St Germain (2018-19)

M-21 W-19 D-2 L-0 P-59



M-Matches, W-Wins, D-Draws, L-Losses, P-Points



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken

Ferris)

