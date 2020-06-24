Football

Soccer-Long dark nights almost over for NZ's Liverpool fans

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - Years of getting up in the dark, early, hours of the morning to watch Liverpool's English Premier League title hopes be dashed will end in the next week for thousands of fans in New Zealand according to the team's official supporters club branch.

Juergen Klopp's side sit 20 points ahead of nearest challengers Manchester City with eight games remaining and could clinch their first English title since 1990 and first of the EPL era by the weekend.

Football

Support for 'Black Lives Matter' a good sign: Wolves' Santo

3 HOURS AGO

"It's going to happen. They're so far ahead we know it's going to happen," Steve Raine, the secretary of the Liverpool supporters club in New Zealand confidently told Reuters ahead of their match against Crystal Palace on Thursday.

"There is no way they're going to lose their next eight games, so they're going to do it.

"It will be a mixture of relief and joy."

Raine, 60, has followed Liverpool for almost 50 years and until recently was regularly getting up in the middle of the night to follow the team's fortunes.

Thousands of others still do, he said, despite the timing of most EPL games being between 2-4 a.m. (1400-1600 GMT) in New Zealand, and liquor licensing laws restricting the number of large gatherings the club can organise.

While rugby union is New Zealand's national sport, Raine said they get more than 350 people watching Liverpool games at events in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland.

Hundreds more fill venues in other cities.

While there were almost 1,000 paid-up members of the club, Raine suspected the of Liverpool supporters in the country ran into thousands.

Despite a storied history, Raine said the inability of the team to win the Premier League title had gnawed away at the Liverpool faithful around the world.

"We've been close a few times. And been pipped twice in the modern era, he said. "But now this, is a fait accompli."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Football

Kane has 'no problem' with Mourinho's style at Spurs

4 HOURS AGO
Football

Leicester's Rodgers hails Schmeichel for rescuing point against Brighton

5 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Transfers

Arsenal confirm new contract for David Luiz; fresh deals announced for Mari, Soares and Ceballos

AN HOUR AGO
Transfers

Transfer deadline date agreed by Premier League clubs - Paper Round

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Support for 'Black Lives Matter' a good sign: Wolves' Santo

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Kane has 'no problem' with Mourinho's style at Spurs

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

‘Why on earth not?’ – Koulibaly would make Liverpool unstoppable

00:01:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Justin Kluivert offered to Arsenal in swap deal – Euro Papers

00:01:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero injury 'doesn't look good'

00:00:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

'Unacceptable' - Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche condemn 'White Lives Matter' plane

00:01:02
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

YESTERDAY AT 14:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

YESTERDAY AT 14:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Red Bull Friday pace was misleading

16/09/2017 AT 17:02
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Latvala retires from Rally Finland lead

29/07/2017 AT 14:42
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

21/06/2020 AT 20:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

20/06/2020 AT 17:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Emirates Cup

Walcott stars as Arsenal hit five against Benfica

29/07/2017 AT 10:45
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
Premier League

The Warm-Up: The axe falls on ‘Whispering’ Claude Puel

15/06/2017 AT 06:08
View more

What's On

Previous articleSupport for 'Black Lives Matter' a good sign: Wolves' Santo
Next articleCycling-Belarusian rider Siutsou handed four-year doping ban, UCI says