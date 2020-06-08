Football

Soccer-Lyon's Hegerberg relishing return after knee injury

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

By Philip O'Connor

June 8 (Reuters) - Ada Hegerberg's season had been cut short by the time the new coronavirus wiped out the football calendar, but the break has given her time to rehabilitate her injured knee and the Ballon d'Or-winning striker is relishing her return to training.

Olympique Lyonnais' Hegerberg ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in training in January, a cruel blow that immediately ended the prolific forward's campaign.

Football

Algorithm would decide Serie A positions in case of new COVID-19 suspension

42 MINUTES AGO

Recent footage posted on social media, however, has shown her running on a specially-adapted treadmill and doing agility drills as she builds up her strength ahead of next season, and Hegerberg hopes to kick a ball again soon.

"The weird-looking machine's been my best friend for weeks now. But it's going very well, we're in the schedule, following the plan," she told Reuters in a video call from Poznan in Poland, where her husband Thomas Rogne plays for Lech Poznan.

"I've got very competent people around me who are helping me with my programme and my process and everything so I feel like I can just lean back and work hard and know that we're getting there."

Still only 24, Hegerberg, who has signed a new 10-year sponsorship deal with Nike, has already won five French league titles and four Champions League trophies with Lyon, scoring 216 goals in 177 appearances for the club.

The inaugural winner of the women's Ballon d'Or in 2018, awarded to the world's best player, her status in the game is a far cry from humble beginnings as a junior player in the small Norwegian town of Sunndalsora where she grew up.

HIGHER LEVEL

"Obviously I started playing football because of the passion. I don't think the main ambition for a woman or a girl when they start playing football is because of money or the status or the fame," she said.

Yet with the women's game increasing in popularity and with greater global visibility, there have been some improvements for the players.

"It's starting to change a little bit now, where more and more women can profit from being professional footballers, so hopefully it will change more and more," she added.

"It's our job to really work hard and stay out of that comfort zone in order to raise the level."

The Norway forward's new sponsorship deal will make her one of Nike's most high-profile athletes and Hegerberg hopes it will help her on the pitch and also give her a platform off it.

"The very most important thing is going to be performance. Performing is the most important thing in an athlete's career and it's the most important thing in my head as well," she said.

An ongoing dispute with the Norwegian Football Association led to her missing last year's World Cup in France, but she is not yet willing to talk about an international comeback.

"Right now I'm in my rehab bubble -- before I can even answer or think about subjects like that I need to really get back on the pitch and deliver again and get back stronger than ever and be me on the pitch," she said. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)

Liga

Five key fixtures which could decide La Liga

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Eerie silence and echoes or fake crowd noise - surely there's only one winner?

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Algorithm would decide Serie A positions in case of new COVID-19 suspension

42 MINUTES AGO
Liga

Five key fixtures which could decide La Liga

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Eerie silence and echoes or fake crowd noise - surely there's only one winner?

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Behind closed doors football will bring contrasting fortunes to Premier League clubs

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

AEK Athens and Panathinaikos take a knee for George Floyd

00:00:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Vandoorne wins Formula E Race at Home Challenge

00:02:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We wanted to make a clear statement' - Brandt on Dortmund protest

00:00:56
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

YESTERDAY AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

YESTERDAY AT 19:40
Play Icon
French Open men

Brilliant Murray beats Del Potro in thrilling clash

03/06/2017 AT 12:52
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
WTA Stuttgart

Sharapova wins on return from ban

26/04/2017 AT 18:06
Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

YESTERDAY AT 16:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

06/06/2020 AT 13:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

05/06/2020 AT 11:18
Play Icon
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jesus starts, Aguero benched as City aim to cut Chelsea’s lead

13/02/2017 AT 19:25
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleFive key fixtures which could decide La Liga
Next articleAlgorithm would decide Serie A positions in case of new COVID-19 suspension