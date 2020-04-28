FACTBOX-Soccer-Major decisions taken by Premier League clubs during COVID-19 crisis

(sends to additional codes)

April 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of decisions taken by English Premier League clubs since the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season in March.

Some clubs used the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme where employers can claim 80% of furloughed employees' monthly wage costs, up to 2,500 pounds ($3,102) per month.

Play Icon

Transfers Van de Beek 'can choose between United, Real and Juve' - Euro Papers AN HOUR AGO

All 20 teams are set to discuss plans for a potential restart in June via a conference call on May 1.

ARSENAL

* Players and coaching staff have agreed a 12.5% salary cut which came into effect in April with "agreed amounts" set to be repaid if specific targets linked to success on the pitch were met in the seasons ahead.

* Will continue paying employees and casual workers full salaries until the end of May.

* Reopened London Colney training facility to first team players for individual sessions on April 27 but continued to observe social distancing protocols.

ASTON VILLA

* Players, first team coaches and senior management have agreed to defer 25% of wages for four months, after which a review will take place.

* Villa Park repurposed to become a clinic providing maternity care to support an NHS hospital trust.

BOURNEMOUTH

* The club's chief executive Neill Blake, first team technical director Richard Hughes, manager Eddie Howe and his assistant Jason Tindall have taken voluntary pay cuts.

* Staff were furloughed for at least three weeks but the club reversed their decision on April 14 after Premier League clubs were criticised for applying to the government scheme.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

* Senior management took voluntary three-month pay cuts to help protect staff jobs.

* Will pay matchday staff until the end of the season.

* Amex Stadium converted into a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre to assist the NHS.

* Opened training ground for individual training sessions on April 27.

BURNLEY

* Chairman Mike Garlick said the club could run out of money by August if the season does not resume by then.

* Club did not furlough staff but will reconsider their position if the season does not resume by July.

CHELSEA

* First team did not take a pay cut or deferrals but the club urged them to continue supporting charitable causes.

* Full-time staff continue to be paid 100% of their wages.

* Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge stadium made available to the NHS for two months, with club owner Roman Abramovich covering the costs of providing accommodation.

CRYSTAL PALACE

* Chairman Steve Parish said all employees would receive full pay during the pandemic and they would not be placed on sick pay for issues related to COVID-19.

LIVERPOOL

* Furloughed some of their non-playing staff but reversed the decision and apologised after it drew sharp criticism from the British government and supporters.

* Expansion of their Anfield Road stand has been postponed by a year due to delays caused by lockdown measures.

MANCHESTER CITY

* Confirmed they would not make use of the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

* Committed to paying casual matchday staff for the rest of the season.

MANCHESTER UNITED

* Informed staff that they would be paid in full during the pandemic and confirmed club would not make use of the furlough scheme.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

* Non-playing staff on temporary leave but they will be paid their full salaries until the end of April.

NORWICH CITY

* Furloughed staff unable to work but will receive usual salary in full with club topping up money received from the government scheme.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

* Players agreed to defer part of their salaries and bonuses until the end of the year.

* Manager Chris Wilder, his senior coaching staff and CEO Stephen Bettis, agreed to defer part of their pay and bonuses for six months.

SOUTHAMPTON

* First Premier League club to announce that their players and coaching staff will defer part of their salaries.

* Confirmed they would not be using the government's job retention scheme.

* Staff not already deferring part of their salaries will receive full pay until at least June 30.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

* Imposed a 20% pay cut on 550 non-playing staff in April and May and planned to use the government's furlough scheme where appropriate.

* Reversed their decision to furlough staff on April 13 amid criticism from supporters spearheaded by the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust (THST).

* Installed medical equipment in their new stadium to operate drive-through COVID-19 testing and swabbing for NHS staff and their families.

* Made a limited number of pitches available for the first-team squad to use for individual sessions on April 28.

WATFORD

* Players agreed a wage deferral but details of the deal are private.

* Club has opened doors to the Watford General Hospital and are offering beds, food and training areas to support NHS staff.

WEST HAM UNITED

* Second Premier League club to announce wage deferrals for players.

* Manager David Moyes, vice chairman Karren Brady and CFO Andy Mollett to take a 30% pay cut.

* Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold and fellow shareholders to inject 30 million pounds into the club to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

* Some players allowed to train at Rush Green training ground on April 27 with British media reporting access was limited to one player at a time.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

* Chairman Jeff Shi confirmed all staff would be paid while the club was closed due to the pandemic.

($1 = 0.8059 pounds) (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Football Man City players face self-isolation on return to Britain - The Times 2 HOURS AGO