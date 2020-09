ATALANTA (2019-20 Serie A: Third) Simone Muratore – from Juventus (7 million euros; $8.25 million) Aleksei Miranchuk – from Lokomotiv Moscow (undisclosed) Cristian Romero – from Juventus (loan) Cristiano Piccini – from Valencia (loan) BENEVENTO (2019-20 Serie A: N/A) Daam Foulon – from Waslaand Beveren (undisclosed) Kamil Glik – from Monaco (undisclosed) Artur Ionita – from Cagliari (undisclosed) Gianluca Lapadula – from Genoa (undisclosed) Gianluca Caprari – from Sampdoria (loan) Bryan Dabo – from Fiorentina (undisclosed) BOLOGNA (2019-20 Serie A: 12th) Edoardo Vergani - from Inter Milan (loan) CAGLIARI (2019-20 Serie A: 14th) Gabriele Zappa – from Pescara (loan) Riccardo Sottil – from Fiorentina (loan) Razvan Marin – from Ajax (loan)

CROTONE (2019-20 Serie A: N/A) Luca Marrone – from Hellas Verona (undisclosed) Andrea Rispoli – from Lecce (undisclosed) Eduardo Henrique da Silva – from Sporting (loan) Emmanuel Riviere – from Cosenza (free) Luis Rojas Zamora – from Club Universidad de Chile (undisclosed) Denis Dragus – Standard Liege (loan) Luca Cigarini - from Cagliari (free) Milos Vulic – from Red Star Belgrade (undisclosed) Lisandro Magallan – from Ajax (loan)

FIORENTINA (2019-20 Serie A: 10th) Giacomo Bonaventura – from Milan (free) Borja Valero – from Inter Milan (free)

GENOA (2019-20 Serie A: 17th) Mattia Perin – from Juventus (loan) Miha Zajc – from Fenerbahce (loan) Lennart Czyborra – from Atalanta (loan) Filippo Melegoni – from Atalanta (loan) Milan Badelj – from Lazio (undisclosed) Joel Asoro – from Swansea City (loan) Gabriel Charpentier – from Spartaks Jurmala (undisclosed) Edoardo Goldaniga - from Sassuolo (undisclosed)

HELLAS VERONA (2019-20 Serie A: Ninth) Mert Çetin – from Roma (loan) Kevin Rüegg – from Zurich (undisclosed) Ivor Pandur – HNK Rijeka (undisclosed) Giangiacomo Magnani – from Sassuolo (loan) Adrien Tameze – from OGC Nice (undisclosed) Ivan Ilic – from Manchester City (loan) Marco Benassi – from Fiorentina (loan)

INTER MILAN (2019-20 Serie A: Second) Achraf Hakimi – from Real Madrid (40 million euros; $47.17 million) Aleksandar Kolarov – from Roma (1.5 million euros; $1.77 million) Alexis Sanchez – from Manchester United (free) Darian Males – from Fussball Club Luzern (undisclosed)

JUVENTUS (2019-20 Serie A: First) Arthur Melo – from Barcelona (72 million euros; $84.90 million) Weston McKennie – from Schalke 04 (loan) Felix Correia – from Manchester City (10.5 million euros; $12.38 million) LAZIO (2019-20 Serie A: Fourth) Pepe Reina – from Milan (free) Gonzalo Escalante – from Eibar (free) Vedat Muriqi - from Fenerbahce (17.5 million euros; $20.64 million)

MILAN (2019-20 Serie A: Sixth) Ciprian Tatarusanu – from Olympique Lyonnais (500,000 euros; $589,600) Sandro Tonali – from Brescia (loan) Brahim Diaz – from Real Madrid (loan) NAPOLI (2019-20 Serie A: Seventh) Victor Osimhen – from Lille (undisclosed)

PARMA (2019-20 Serie A: 11th) N/A

ROMA (2019-20 Serie A: Fifth) Pedro – from Chelsea (free)

SAMPDORIA (2019-20 Serie A: 15th) Nicola Ravaglia – from Cremonese (free) Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard – from Nordjaelland (undisclosed)

SASSUOLO (2019-20 Serie A: Eighth) Kaan Ayhan – from Fortuna Düsseldorf (undisclosed)

SPEZIA (2019-20 Serie A: N/A) Jeroen Zoet – from PSV Eindhoven (undisclosed) Cristian Dell’Orco – from Sassuolo (loan) Riccardo Marchizza – from Sassuolo (loan) Kevin Agudelo – from Genoa (loan) Federico Mattiello – from Atalanta (loan) Ardian Ismajli – from Hajduk Split (undisclosed) Jacopo Sala – from SPAL (undisclosed)

TORINO (2019-20 Serie A: 16th) Mergim Vojvoda – from Standard Liege (undisclosed) Ricardo Rodriguez – from Milan (undisclosed) Karol Linetty – from Sampdoria (undisclosed)

UDINESE (2019-20 Serie A: 13th) Thomas Ouwjean – from AZ Alkmaar (loan) Nahuel Molina – from Boca Junior (free) Fernando Forestieri – from Sheffield Wednesday (free) ($1 = 0.8480 euros) (Reporting By Giacomo Fracassi and Federico Maccioni Editing by Toby Davis)

