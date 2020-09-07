ARSENAL (2019-20 Premier League position: Eighth)
Willian - from Chelsea (free)
Pablo Mari - from Flamengo (undisclosed)
Cedric Soares - from Southampton (undisclosed)
Gabriel Magalhaes - from Lille (27 million pounds; $35.92 million)
ASTON VILLA (2019-20 Premier League position: 17th)
Matty Cash - from Nottingham Forest (16 million pounds)
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (2019-20 Premier League position: 15th)
Adam Lallana - from Liverpool (free)
Joel Veltman - from Ajax Amsterdam (undisclosed)
Lars Dendoncker - from Club Brugge (free)
Jensen Weir - from Wigan Athletic (undisclosed)
BURNLEY (2019-20 Premier League position: 10th)
Will Norris - from Wolverhampton Wanderers (undisclosed)
CHELSEA (2019-20 Premier League position: Fourth)
Timo Werner - from RB Leipzig (50 million euros; $59.19 million)
Hakim Ziyech - from Ajax (44 million euros)
Ben Chilwell - from Leicester City (50 million pounds)
Malang Sarr - from Nice (free)
Thiago Silva - from Paris St Germain (free)
Kai Havertz - from Bayer Leverkusen (71 million pounds)
CRYSTAL PALACE (2019-20 Premier League position: 14th)
Nathan Ferguson - from West Brom (free)
Eberechi Eze - from Queens Park Rangers (20 million pounds)
EVERTON (2019-20 Premier League position: 12th)
Niels Nkounkou - from Marseille (250,000 pounds)
Allan - from Napoli (25 million pounds)
FULHAM (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)
Antonee Robinson - from Wigan (2 million pounds)
Mario Lemina - from Southampton (loan)
Harrison Reed - from Southampton (6 million pounds)
Anthony Knockaert - from Brighton & Hove Albion (undisclosed)
LEEDS UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)
Helder Costa - from Wolves (16 million pounds)
Rodrigo Moreno - from Valencia (27 million pounds)
Robin Koch - from Freiburg (undisclosed)
Illan Meslier - from Lorient (undisclosed)
Jack Harrison - from Manchester City (loan)
Joe Gelhardt - from Wigan (undisclosed)
Cody Drameh - from Fulham (undisclosed)
Sam Greenwood - from Arsenal (undisclosed)
LEICESTER CITY (2019-20 Premier League position: Fifth)
Timothy Castagna - from Atalanta (21.5 million pounds)
LIVERPOOL (2019-20 Premier League position: First)
Konstantinos Tsimikas - from Olympiakos Piraeus (11 million pounds)
MANCHESTER CITY (2019-20 Premier League position: Second)
Pablo Moreno - from Juventus (undisclosed)
Ferran Torres - from Valencia (20.9 million pounds)
Nathan Ake - from Bournemouth (40 million pounds)
Scott Carson - from Derby County (loan)
MANCHESTER UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: Third)
Odion Ighalo - from Shanghai Shenhua (loan)
Donny van de Beek - from Ajax (35 million pounds)
NEWCASTLE UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: 13th)
Mark Gillespie - from Motherwell (free)
Jeff Hendrick - from Burnley (free)
SHEFFIELD UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: Ninth)
Wes Foderingham - from Rangers (free)
Aaron Ramsdale - from Bournemouth (18.5 million pounds)
SOUTHAMPTON (2019-20 Premier League position: 11th)
Kyle Walker-Peters - from Tottenham Hotspur (12 million pounds)
Mohammed Salisu - from Real Valladolid (10.9 million pounds)
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (2019-20 Premier League position: Sixth)
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - from Southampton (15 million pounds)
Joe Hart - from Burnley (free)
Matt Doherty - from Wolves (15 million pounds)
WEST BROMWICH ALBION (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)
Matheus Pereira - from Sporting Lisbon (undisclosed)
Cedric Kipre - from Wigan (1 million pounds)
Grady Diangana - from West Ham United (18 million pounds)
WEST HAM UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: 16th)
Tomas Soucek - from Slavia Prague (undisclosed)
Ossama Ashley - from Wimbledon (undisclosed)
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (2019-20 Premier League position: Seventh)
Matija Sarkic - from Aston Villa (free)
Fabio Silva - from Porto (35 million pounds)
Marcal - from Olympique Lyonnais (two million euros)
($1 = 0.7517 pounds)($1 = 0.8447 euros) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)