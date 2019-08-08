Soccer-Major transfers by Premier League clubs - ins and outs
Aug 8 (Reuters) - List of major transfers in the Premier League ahead of the 2019-20 season (all transfer fees as reported by British media): ARSENAL (2018-19 Premier League position: fifth) Arrivals Gabriel Martinelli - from Ituano (6 million pounds) ($7.29 million) William Saliba - from St Etienne (27 million pounds) Dani Ceballos - on loan from Real Madrid
Aug 8 (Reuters) - List of major transfers in the Premier
League ahead of the 2019-20 season (all transfer fees as
reported by British media):
ARSENAL (2018-19 Premier League position: fifth)
Arrivals
Gabriel Martinelli - from Ituano (6 million pounds) ($7.29
million)
William Saliba - from St Etienne (27 million pounds)
Dani Ceballos - on loan from Real Madrid
Nicolas Pepe - from Lille (72 million pounds)
Departures
Danny Welbeck - free transfer to Watford
Stephan Lichtsteiner - released
David Ospina - to Napoli (3.5 million pounds)
Aaron Ramsey - free transfer to Juventus
Krystian Bielik - to Derby County (10 million pounds)
William Saliba - on loan to St Etienne
Laurent Koscielny - to Girondins Bordeaux (5 million pounds)
Carl Jenkinson - to Nottingham Forest (undisclosed fee)
Takuma Asano - to Partizan Belgrade (900,000 pounds)
Petr Cech - retired
ASTON VILLA (2018-19 Premier League position: N/A)
Arrivals
Jota - from Birmingham City (4 million pounds)
Anwar El Ghazi - from Lille (8 million pounds)
Kortney Hause - from Wolverhampton Wanderers (3 million
pounds)
Matt Targett - from Southampton (14 million pounds)
Frederic Guilbert - from Caen (5 million pounds)
Wesley Moraes - from Club Brugge (22 million pounds)
Tyrone Mings - from Bournemouth (26.5 million pounds)
Ezri Konsa - from Brentford (12 million pounds)
Bjorn Engels - from Reims (9 million pounds)
Trezeguet - from Kasimpasa (8.8 million pounds)
Douglas Luiz - from Manchester City (15 million pounds)
Marvelous Nakamba - from Club Brugge (11 million pounds)
Tom Heaton - from Burnley (8 million pounds)
Departures
Albert Adomah - free transfer to Nottingham Forest
Ritchie De Laet - free transfer to Royal Antwerp
Garry Gardner - to Birmingham City (undisclosed fee)
Tommy Elphick - free transfer to Huddersfield Town
Micah Richards - released
Glenn Whelan - released
Alan Hutton - released
BOURNEMOUTH (2018-19 Premier League position: 14th)
Arrivals
Lloyd Kelly - from Bristol City (13 million pounds)
Jack Stacey - from Luton Town (four million pounds)
Philip Billing - from Huddersfield Town (15 million pounds)
Arnaut Danjuma - from Club Brugge (13.7 million pounds)
Harry Wilson - on loan from Liverpool
Departures
Marc Pugh - free transfer to Queens Park Rangers
Tyrone Mings - to Aston Villa (26.5 million pounds)
Emerson Hyndman - on loan to Atlanta United
Connor Mahoney - to Millwall (undisclosed fee)
Lys Mousset - to Sheffield United (10 million pounds)
Harry Arter - on loan to Fulham
Sam Surridge - on loan to Swansea City
BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION (2018-19 Premier League position:
17th)
Arrivals
Matt Clarke - from Portsmouth (five million pounds)
Leandro Trossard - from Genk (15 million pounds)
Taylor Richards - from Manchester City (2.5 million pounds)
Adam Webster - from Bristol City (20 million pounds)
Neal Maupay - from Brentford (20 million pounds)
Departures
Anthony Knockaert - on loan to Fulham
Alexis MacAllister - on loan to Boca Juniors
Ben White - on loan to Leeds United
Markus Suttner - to Fortuna Duesseldorf (two million pounds)
Ales Mateju - to Brescia Calcio (undisclosed)
Bruno - released
BURNLEY (2018-19 Premier League position: 15th)
Arrivals
Erik Pieters - from Stoke City (1.5 million pounds)
Joel Senior - from Curzon Ashton (undisclosed fee)
Jay Rodriguez - from West Bromwich Albion (10 million
pounds)
Ryan Cooney - on loan from Bury
Bailey Peacock-Farrell - from Leeds United (2.5 million
pounds)
Departures
Tom Heaton - to Aston Villa (8 million pounds)
Anders Lindegaard - free transfer to Helsingborg
Stephen Ward - free transfer to Stoke City
Peter Crouch - released
Aiden O'Neill - free transfer to Brisbane Roar
CHELSEA (2018-19 Premier League position: third)
Arrivals
Mateo Kovacic - from Real Madrid (40 million pounds)
Departures
Eden Hazard - to Real Madrid (88.5 million pounds)
Alvaro Morata - on loan to Atletico Madrid (permanent move
in 2020)
Gary Cahill - free transfer to Crystal Palace
Ola Aina - to Torino (8.8 million pounds)
Ethan Ampadu - on loan to RB Leipzig
Gary Cahill - released
Tomas Kalas - to Bristol City (Eight million pounds)
Daishawn Redan - to Hertha Berlin (2.3 million pounds)
Dujon Sterling - on loan to Wigan Athletic
Rob Green - released
CRYSTAL PALACE (2018-19 Premier League position: 12th)
Arrivals
Stephen Henderson - free transfer from Nottingham Forest
Jordan Ayew - from Swansea (3 million pounds)
Gary Cahill - from Chelsea (free transfer)
Victor Camarasa - on loan from Real Betis
James McCarthy - from Everton (3 million pounds)
Departures
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - to Manchester United (45 million pounds)
Julian Speroni - released
Jason Puncheon - released
Bakary Sako - released
Pape Souare - free transfer to Troyes
Jason Puncheon - free transfer to Pafos FC
Alexander Sorloth - on loan to Trabzonspor
EVERTON (2018-19 Premier League position: eighth)
Arrivals
Andre Gomes - from Barcelona (22 million pounds)
Jonas Lossl - free transfer from Huddersfield Town
Fabian Delph - from Manchester City (8.5 million pounds)
Moise Kean - from Juventus (25.1 million pounds)
Jean-Philippe Gbamin - from Mainz (25 million pounds)
Djibril Sidibe - on loan from AS Monaco
Departures
Ademola Lookman - to RB Leipzig (22.5 million pounds)
Idrissa Gueye - to Paris St Germain (29 million pounds)
Nikola Vlasic - to CSKA Moscow (14 million pounds)
Phil Jagielka - free transfer to Sheffield United
Luke Garbutt - on loan to Ipswich Town
Antonee Robinson - to Wigan Athletic (2 million pounds)
James McCarthy - to Crystal Palace (3 million pounds)
Ashley Williams - released
Brendan Galloway - free transfer to Luton Town
Sandro Ramirez - on loan to Real Valladolid
Jonjoe Kenny - on loan to Schalke 04
LEICESTER CITY (2018-19 Premier League position: ninth)
Arrivals
Youri Tielemans - from AS Monaco (40 million pounds)
James Justin - from Luton Town (eight million pounds)
Ayoze Perez - from Newcastle United (30 million pounds)
Ali Reghba - from Bohemians (undisclosed fee)
George Hirst - from OH Leuven (undisclosed fee)
Vontae Daley-Campbell - from Arsenal (undisclosed fee)
Mitchell Clarke - free transfer from Aston Villa
Departures
Harry Maguire - to Manchester United (80 million pounds)
Danny Simpson - released
Davide Lorenzo - released
Shinji Okazaki - free transfer to Malaga
Josh Knight - on loan to Peterborough United
Ryan Loft - on loan to Carlisle United
Elliott Moore - to Oxford United (undisclosed)
LIVERPOOL (2018-19 Premier League position: second)
Arrivals
Sepp van den Berg - from PEC Zwolle (1.3 million pounds)
Adrian - free agent
Andy Lonergan - free agent
Harvey Elliott - from Fulham (undisclosed fee)
Departures
Daniel Sturridge - released
Adam Bogdan - released
Sheyi Ojo - on loan to Rangers
Rafael Camacho - to Sporting CP (five million pounds)
Danny Ings - to Southampton (18 million pounds)
Alberto Moreno - free transfer to Villarreal
Simon Mignolet - to Club Brugge (7 million pounds)
Harry Wilson - on loan to Bournemouth
Marko Grujic - on loan to Hertha Berlin
Ben Woodburn - on loan to Oxford United
Connor Randall - released
MANCHESTER CITY (2018-19 Premier League position: first)
Arrivals
Rodri - from Atletico Madrid (62.6 million pounds)
Joao Cancelo - from Juventus (60 million pounds)
Angelino - from PSV Eindhoven (5.3 million pounds)
Felix Correia - from Sporting Lisbon (3.2 million pounds)
Zack Steffan - from Columbus Crew (7.2 million pounds)
Departures
Danilo - to Juventus (34.1 million pounds)
Vincent Kompany - free transfer to Anderlecht
Fabian Delph - to Everton (8.5 million pounds)
Thierry Ambrose - to Metz (2.3 million pounds)
Taylor Richards - to Brighton (2.5 million pounds)
Manu Garcia - to Sporting Gijon (3.6 million pounds)
Douglas Luiz - to Aston Villa (15 million pounds)
Patrick Roberts - on loan to Norwich City
Tosin Adrbioyo - on loan to Blackburn Rovers
Pablo Mari - to Flamengo (1.5 million pounds)
Anthony Caceres - free transfer to Sydney FC
MANCHESTER UNITED (2018-19 Premier League position: sixth)
Arrivals
Daniel James - from Swansea City (15 million pounds)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - from Crystal Palace (45 million pounds)
Harry Maguire - from Leicester City (80 million pounds)
Departures
Antonio Valencia - to LDU Quito (free transfer)
James Wilson - released
Ander Herrera - to Paris St Germain (free transfer)
Dean Henderson - on loan to Sheffield United
NEWCASTLE UNITED (2018-19 Premier League position: 13th)
Arrivals
Joelinton - from Hoffenheim (40 million pounds)
Kyle Scott - from Chelsea (free transfer)
Jake Turner - from Bolton Wanderers (free transfer)
Allan Saint-Maximin - from Nice (undisclosed fee)
Jetro Willems - on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt
Departures
Ayoze Perez - to Leicester City (30 million pounds)
Mohamed Diame - to Al Ahli (free transfer)
Joselu - to Alaves (2.5 million pounds)
NORWICH CITY (2018-19 Premier League position: N/A)
Arrivals
Patrick Roberts - on loan from Manchester City
Daniel Adshead - from Rochdale (undisclosed fee)
Josip Drmic - from Borussia Moenchengladbach (free transfer)
Archie Mair - from Aberdeen (undisclosed fee)
Rob Nizet - from Anderlecht (undisclosed fee)
Rocky Bushiri - from KV Oostende (undisclosed fee)
Ralf Farhmann - on loan from Schalke 04
Aidan Fitzpatrick - from Patrick Thistle (350,000 pounds)
Sam Byram - from West Ham United (750,000 pounds)
Ibrahim Amadou - on loan from Sevilla
Departures
Matt Jarvis - released
Steven Naismith - free transfer to Heart of Midlothian
Ivo Pinto - to Dinamo Zagreb (free transfer)
Marcel Franke - to Hannover 96 (1.3 million pounds)
Nelson Oliveira - free transfer to AEK Athens
Rocky Bushiri - on loan to Blackpool
Yanic Wildschut - free transfer to Maccabi Haifa
SHEFFIELD UNITED (2018-19 Premier League position: N/A)
Arrivals
Luke Freeman - from Queens Park Rangers (five million
pounds)
Phil Jagielka - from Everton (free transfer)
Callum Robinson - from Preston North End (eight million
pounds)
Ravel Morrison - free transfer
Lys Mousset - from Bournemouth (10 million pounds)
Ben Osborn - from Nottingham Forest (3.5 million pounds)
Dean Henderson - on loan from Manchester United
Oli McBurnie - from Swansea City (20 million pounds)
Departures
Conor Washington - to Hearts (free transfer)
Martin Cranie - to Luton Town (free transfer)
Paul Coutts - released
Daniel Lafferty - released
Caolan Lavery - released
Rhys Norrington-Davies - on loan to Rochdale
Jake Eastwood - on loan to Scunthorpe
Oliver Greaves - on loan to Barrow
Tyler Smith - on loan to Bristol Rovers
Regan Slater - on loan to Scunthorpe
SOUTHAMPTON (2018-19 Premier League position: 16th)
Arrivals
Moussa Djenepo - from Standard Liege (14 million pounds)
Che Adams - from Birmingham City (15 million pounds)
Danny Ings - from Liverpool (18 million pounds)
Departures
Matt Targett - to Aston Villa (14 million pounds)
Sam Gallagher - to Blackburn Rovers (five million pounds)
Jordy Clasie - to AZ Alkmaar (free transfer)
Steven Davis - free transfer to Rangers
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (2018-19 Premier League position: fourth)
Arrivals
Tanguy Ndombele - from Olympique Lyonnais (55 million
pounds)
Jack Clarke - from Leeds United (10 million pounds)
Departures
Fernando Llorente - released
Kieran Trippier - to Atletico Madrid (20 million pounds)
Vincent Janssen - to Monterrey (6.3 million pounds)
Michel Vorm - released
Jack Clarke - on loan to Leeds United
WATFORD (2018-19 Premier League position: 11th)
Arrivals
Craig Dawson - from West Bromwich Albion (5.5 million
pounds)
Danny Welbeck - from Arsenal (free transfer)
Departures
Miguel Britos - released
Tommie Hoban - released
Ben Wilmot - on loan to Swansea City
Obbi Oulare - to Standard Liege (2.7 million pounds)
Jerome Sinclair - on loan to Venlo
Marc Navarro - on loan to Leganes
Michael Folivi - on loan to Wimbledon
Alex Jakubiak - on loan to Gillingham
Dodi Lukebakio - to Hertha Berlin (undisclosed).
WEST HAM UNITED (2018-19 Premier League position: 10th)
Arrivals
Sebastian Haller - from Eintracht Frankfurt (40.7 million
pounds)
Pablo Fornals - from Villarreal (24 million pounds)
David Martin - from Millwall (free transfer)
Roberto - from Espanyol (free transfer)
Goncalo Cardoso - from Boavista (2.75 million)
Departures
Andy Carroll - released
Samir Nasri - released
Adrian - released
Lucas Perez - to Alaves (two million pounds)
Edmilson Fernandes - to Mainz 05 (eight million pounds)
Marko Arnautovic - to Shanghai SIPG (22.4 million pounds)
Sam Byram - to Norwich City (750,000 pounds)
Pedro Obiang - to Sassuolo (7.2 million pounds)
Marcus Browne - to Middlesbrough (500,000 pounds)
Reece Oxford - to Augsburg (undisclosed)
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (2018-19 Premier League position:
seventh)
Arrivals
Raul Jimenez - from Benfica (30 million pounds)
Bruno Jordao - from Braga (undisclosed fee)
Pedro Neto - from Braga (undisclosed fee)
Hong Wan - from Yeovil Town (undisclosed fee)
Raphael Nya - from Paris St Germain (undisclosed fee)
Leander Dendoncker - from Anderlecht (12 million pounds)
Patrick Cutrone - from Inter Milan (16.2 million pounds)
Jesus Vallejo - on loan from Real Madrid
Renat Dadashov - from Estoril (undisclosed fee)
Tsun Dai - from Oxford United (undisclosed fee)
Departures
Kortney Hause - to Aston Villa (three million pounds)
Helder Costa - on loan to Leeds United
Rafa Mir - on loan to Nottingham Forest
Ivan Cavaleiro - on loan to Fulham
Will Norris - on loan to Ipswich Town
($1 = 0.8230 pounds)
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)