Soccer-Revived Genoa could prove stumbling block for Lazio

Genoa, Italy's oldest professional club, were stuck at the bottom of the table when Nicola was appointed as their third coach of the season at the end of December but, after going unbeaten in their last four games and winning the last two, they are now close to climbing out of the relegation zone.

On Sunday, they host a Lazio side who have emerged as unlikely Serie A title contenders after an unbeaten streak of 19 league games which have included 15 wins.

That run has lifted them to second place with 56 points, one behind leaders Juventus who appear to have a much more straightforward match at bottom club SPAL on Saturday. Third-placed Inter (54 points) host Sampdoria, who are one point above Genoa, on Sunday.

After beating Inter 2-1 last week, Lazio must now contend with a team who are rapidly gaining in confidence.

Genoa last week won 3-0 at Bologna to celebrate their first away win for just over a year in what could be a turning-point for their season.

"In the two months I have been here, we have become aware of our possibilities," Nicola said. "Getting good results helps, it gives you conviction and you can work serenely and with determination. But there is a long way to go.

"At this moment we can only express ourselves in bursts, we have yet to acquire fluidity."

Nicola also praised the club for their January signings such as defenders Adama Soumaoro, recruited on loan from Lille, and Andrea Masiello, from Atalanta.

Genoa have not conceded a goal in the 180 minutes in which Soumaoro has been on the field.

"Soumaoro settled in straight away which is no surprise as he was the captain of Lille," Nicola said. "Everyone already knew Masiello for everything he has accomplished with Atalanta; he has made us more aggressive and can start counter-attacks."

However, they suffered a blow on Wednesday when midfielder Ivan Radovanovic was ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

The new coach has also brought confidence to a team who had won only two league matches all season before he arrived.

"It all comes from the trust that Nicola has shown me," said forward Antonio Sanabria, whose three goals have all come under Nicola's leadership. "The confidence he has shown in me since he arrived is something I didn’t have before from other coaches." (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)