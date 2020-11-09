"We've been clear right from the outset that we expect football to support itself ... I think we do want to see progress, particularly when Premier League clubs have spent over a billion pounds on players in the recent transfer window," he told reporters on Monday.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Editing by William Schomberg)
