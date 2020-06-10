Football

Soccer-Tshabalala’s golden goal for all of Africa still resonates

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Nick Said

CAPE TOWN, June 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's flying winger Siphiwe Tshabalala ignited a nation with his thunderbolt in the opening game of the 2010 World Cup to send the host's supporters into delirium and 10 years on his goal still resonates across the African continent.

Tshabalala’s scorching strike against Mexico at Soccer City in Soweto was one of the iconic moments of the first World Cup in Africa - his pace, technique and power on show in a moment of brilliance that brought instant global recognition.

Football

Decision 'first half of July' for Man City’s appeal on two-year European ban

2 HOURS AGO

That South Africa failed to kick-on from the 1-1 draw and went out in the group stage, or that his own career would not reach the heights he hoped, should not detract from a feat that will forever be etched in World Cup history.

"I have scored a lot of good goals in my career, but there is no doubt that one is the best," the 35-year-old, who spent 12 years at his boyhood club Kaizer Chiefs, told Reuters.

"Not necessarily for the technique, I think I scored better ones, but for what it meant to people. And what it still means to people today.

"At the time there were so many doubts about whether South Africa could host the World Cup. There was so much negativity. And then you had this beautiful thing (the goal).

"I think in that moment a lot of the negativity went away. People started to focus on much more positive things.”

STADIUM ERUPTS

The cavernous Soccer City stadium erupted in a din of vuvuzelas on that June 11 afternoon and around the country in fan parks and pubs, people celebrated wildly with a sigh of relief that their long-dreamt of World Cup had finally arrived.

"I also think for South Africans, it put a lot of smiles on faces. People forgot their problems, even if just for a while. If you were rich or poor, in that moment there was nothing else that mattered. It was an escape.

"I think even today it has an impact on people’s lives because it was a great moment, not just for me, but for Africa. It was a goal for all Africa."

It was listed among the 10 nominations for FIFA's Puskas Award presented for the year's best goal.

Tshabalala scored 12 times in 89 games for South Africa -- their third most-capped player -- but none was as sweet as on the day he set Soccer City alight after being played in behind the Mexico defence by then Fulham midfielder Kagisho Dikgacoi.

"I just went for power. The connection was perfect, I had good technique, and the power and speed of the ball was great.

"The millisecond it left my foot I knew it was in. As a player, sometimes you just sense these things. In my head I was celebrating long before the ball hit the back of the net.

"I was kind of in my own world. I wanted to cry, I wanted to laugh. I think I just ended up screaming!"

Tshabalala is still active but clubless after a difficult spell in Turkey with Erzurumspor in the 2018/19 season.

But however his career finishes, he will always be remembered for his one magical World Cup moment. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

Need more than hashtags, campaigns to curb racism, says Kanoute

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Everton's Walcott to miss Premier League restart after surgery

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

One positive case from latest round of Premier League’s coronavirus testing

21 MINUTES AGO
Football

Virtual crowds and stadium noise greet return of La Liga

27 MINUTES AGO
Football

Decision 'first half of July' for Man City’s appeal on two-year European ban

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Need more than hashtags, campaigns to curb racism, says Kanoute

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen end Saarbrucken's fairytale run in the DFB-Pokal

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

00:01:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Liga

‘Buy without thinking’ – The problems at Real and Barca

00:03:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

08/06/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
Mixed Martial Arts

Healthier Nunes claims to be ‘baddest woman on the planet’

25/08/2017 AT 08:39
Premier League

Mourinho: United better prepared for league title bid, but I need a midfielder

26/07/2017 AT 07:21
View more

What's On

Previous articleDecision 'first half of July' for Man City’s appeal on two-year European ban
Next articleICC to use 'common sense' to deal with Floyd death protests