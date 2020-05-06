SOCCER-Turkey to resume soccer in June, host Champions League final in August

ANKARA, May 6 (Reuters) - Turkey will resume its soccer league from June 12 and aims to complete the season by the end of July, the football federation chairman said on Wednesday.
Turkey also plans to host the Champions League final in August, Nihat Ozdemir told a televised press conference. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay Editing by Dominic Evans)
