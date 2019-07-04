SOCCER-Veteran Buffon returns to Juventus for one more year

The 41-year-old has made 640 appearances in Serie A, within striking distance of the 647-game record of AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini. Buffon began his career at Parma before moving to the Turin club in 2001.

Italian media reported that Buffon, also capped by Italy 176 times, will not replace Wojciech Szczęsny as first-choice goalkeeper for Juventus but serve as a back-up.

"Probably each of us hoped, and in the end, knew that the ties that bound us for so many years were not destined to break. And that was the case," the club said in a statement. (Editing by Keith Weir)