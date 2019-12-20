Sociedad ease pain for thrashed minnows by inviting whole village to match

Sociedad, who are sixth in La Liga, will pay for tickets, dinner and a three-hour coach ride from Becerril de Campos in Castille de Leon to San Sebastian for the players, staff and all of the village's 754 inhabitants for a match of their choice.

"The match was a real festival of football and we are very grateful for how we were treated by Real Sociedad and how they consoled us after the thrashing," club president Juan Antonio Redondo told Spanish newspaper Marca after Thursday's match.

"We'll take a look at our calendar and as soon as we can we'll all be delighted to come to San Sebastian." (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)