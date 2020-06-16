Football

Solskjaer needs top-four finish to cement Man United position, says Berbatov

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
21 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

June 16 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should no longer be seen as a "transitional figure" at Old Trafford, but only a top-four Premier League finish would cement his position at the club, former striker Dimitar Berbatov said.

United were in fifth place when the Premier League ground to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, but were on a five-game unbeaten run and only three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Berbatov, who won two Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, believes Solskjaer has the support of the United hierarchy to rebuild the squad but needs results to end speculation about his future.

Football

Bacca gives Villarreal 1-0 home win over lowly Mallorca

29 MINUTES AGO

"It's massive for United to finish in the top four," Berbatov said in an interview with Betfair.

"It will give confidence to the manager. We all know he gets criticised and put under pressure and people are constantly speculating about his position, but this would cement him in the job.

"He shouldn't be seen as a transition figure anymore, it's disrespectful, it shows him no respect to what he is doing in his position."

With Manchester City facing a European ban for breaching UEFA financial rules, instead of needing to finish in the top-four to claim a Champions League spot, fifth is likely to suffice.

Berbatov says United's players must hit the ground running when they face Tottenham Hotspur in their first match back on Friday to lay the groundwork for the season run-in.

"The first game is so important, they need to take their chance," said Berbatov, who also played for Spurs from 2006-08. "If they do then there will be a massive change next season and it will be huge." (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Arminia Bielefeld return to Bundesliga after 11 years

30 MINUTES AGO
Bundesliga

Jonas Hofmann brace helps Gladbach sink hapless Wolfsburg 3-0

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Ten-man Espanyol cling on for goalless draw at Getafe

14 MINUTES AGO
Football

Bacca gives Villarreal 1-0 home win over lowly Mallorca

29 MINUTES AGO
Football

Arminia Bielefeld return to Bundesliga after 11 years

30 MINUTES AGO
Bundesliga

Jonas Hofmann brace helps Gladbach sink hapless Wolfsburg 3-0

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

‘What on earth is going on?’ – Rashford campaign highlights major issues

00:01:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Football "has to use its power" to help spread BLM message - Wilder

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Mikel Arteta 'pretty positive' Aubameyang will sign a new Arsenal contract

00:00:51
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

YESTERDAY AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

14/06/2020 AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleBacca gives Villarreal 1-0 home win over lowly Mallorca
Next articleTen-man Espanyol cling on for goalless draw at Getafe