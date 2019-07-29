Solskjaer's son in Kristiansund squad for Man United friendly

The 19-year-old midfielder has made his way through the junior ranks and been training with the senior team, who play in the Norwegian top flight, and he and several other young players have been rewarded with call-ups for the prestigious friendly.

"While his dad was a deadly effective player the closer he got to the box, Noah is more the kind of player to create attacks. He has a lot of skills and he has football in him. Noah has gone to a good school," Kristiansund coach Christian Michelsen said of the tall playmaker.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked with a transfer to Serie A side Inter Milan, has not made the journey to Norway. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge)