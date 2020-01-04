Solskjaer slams Pogba's agent Raiola for criticising Man United

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola told an Italian newspaper that he would no longer send his players to United - "a club out of touch with reality" - and that they would even ruin the career of "Diego Maradona and Pele" if they moved to Old Trafford now.

When asked if agents should be offering their opinions on clubs, Solskjaer said: "No. I can speak to Paul Pogba about it.

"I don't think I should talk to - or about - agents that talk about us.

"But Paul is our player and agents are hired by players - not the opposite way around. It is not agents' players, it is our players."

Solskjaer was also left unimpressed by the comments of former United striker Robin van Persie, who criticised the Norwegian's demeanour after United's 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday.

Van Persie, who wore the same shirt number as Solskjaer during their playing days at Old Trafford, won the Premier League title with Manchester United in 2012-13 season.

"I don't know Robin and Robin doesn't know me," Solskjaer said. "He probably doesn't have a right to criticise my management style and I won't change.

"He took my number 20 shirt and that's probably all he's going to take from me as well." (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)