Lingard failed to score or assist in the Premier League in 2019 and has not been a regular starter for United this season.

He told the Daily Mail in December that he was warned by Solskjaer he was on his “last chance” after posting a crude Snapchat video in the summer.

Speaking ahead of United’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City on Tuesday, Solskjaer said: “Jesse has had his ups and downs, as I've spoken about before. But against City and Tottenham (both games that Lingard started in December) there were two examples of how important he can be for us in different games.

“We want him back scoring and making assists. No one runs as much and he's a great trigger for our pressing game. He's a lively bubbly character but I don't think you see as much social media from Jesse as you used to. He's got his head down, he's working hard and getting back to the Jesse I knew."

Asked about footballers using social media, the United boss added: 'It's part of being a Manchester United player, how you come across. It's important that you do give up yourself in a positive way and it's football-related. I do speak to players about how they portray themselves. I don't have these social media things but it's a different generation.”

United have several concerns for the game against City and will make a late decision on the availability of unwell and injured players.

Lingard, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial missed Saturday's goalless FA Cup draw at Wolves through illness while defender Harry Maguire picked up a knock during the match.

"We're going to give them as much time as we can," said Solskjaer.

"If it was a game today I'm not sure they could perform at their best but another 36 hours might be a big change."