Spectators had been banned from stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic when the Bundesliga resumed in May.
A six-week trial, during which up to 20% of stadium capacity can be used, was agreed in a video call of regional representatives, said the source, who added that strict hygiene requirements would be imposed and alcohol would be banned.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
