Son heads winner as Tottenham edge past Norwich

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur got back to winning ways in the Premier League as Son Heung-min's late header earned them an unconvincing 2-1 victory over bottom club Norwich City on Wednesday.

Dele Alli had given Tottenham a first-half lead but an enterprising Norwich side hit back after the break through Teemu Pukki's penalty and looked capable of a surprise win.

But, somewhat against the run of play, South Korean Son nodded home from point-blank range in the 79th minute to earn Tottenham a first victory in five league games.

It was enough to push Jose Mourinho's stuttering side up to sixth place with 34 points from 24 games, six behind fourth-placed Chelsea who themselves have suffered a loss of form.

Norwich, who wasted several good chances, remain six points from the safety zone on 17. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)