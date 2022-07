Football

Son Heung-min welcomes Tottenham to South Korea as they begin summer tour ahead of new Premier League season

Son Heung-min welcome his Tottenham Hotspur team-mates to South Korea on Sunday as the club arrived for a week-long summer tour. The Premier League Golden Boot co-winner will join the squad for two pre-season friendlies against a Korean K-League XI selection in Seoul on Wednesday followed by a match in Suwon with La Liga side Sevilla on Saturday.

00:01:21, an hour ago