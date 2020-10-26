BURNLEY, England, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Son Heung-min's prolific start to the season continued with his 76th minute header giving Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League on Monday and moving Jose Mourinho's side up to fifth.

The South Korean was left unmarked at the back post to nod home his eighth league goal of the season after Harry Kane had flicked on an Erik Lamela corner to give Mourinho's side a third win in six games.

Football Pioli refuses to discuss ref, absolves Tatarusanu 3 MINUTES AGO

Kane had saved Spurs minutes earlier with a fine piece of defending as he cleared a goal-bound James Tarkowski header off the line.

Although Spurs always looked more comfortable on the ball it was Sean Dyche's side, who have just a point from their opening five games, who had come the closest.

Ashley Barnes had a 20th minute drive ruled out for offside and then Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris got down well to stop a low drive from Ashley Westwood. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Serie A Ibra scores twice but Roma hold Milan in six-goal thriller AN HOUR AGO