Football

'Soon,soon...' - Mbappe to announce his decision on his future

Kylian Mbappe is close to announcing his decision over his future, he said at Sunday night's UNFP (the French Professional Footballers' Union) gala. Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe on Sunday, was named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the third consecutive season.

00:01:14, an hour ago