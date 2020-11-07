The Czech had been largely anonymous in the London derby but popped up in space in the area to steer a shot past Fulham keeper Alphonse Areola.

West Ham's Sebastien Haller and Aaron Cresswell had both been denied by the woodwork but Fulham were given a last-gasp lifeline when they were awarded a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

But Ademola Lookman chipped a dreadful spot kick straight into the arms of Lukasz Fabianski.

Victory lifted West Ham into 11th place while Fulham remain one place above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

