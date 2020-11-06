Che Adams volleyed the hosts into a seventh-minute lead and the only surprise was that it took them until the 82nd minute to double their advantage as Stuart Armstrong fired into the net.

The margin of the defeat flattered Newcastle who offered next to nothing as an attacking force.

Southampton's fifth league win of the season, having lost their opening two games, moved them to 16 points from eight games and above champions Liverpool on goal difference.

Newcastle are in 11th spot on 11 points. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

