Danny Ings scores but misses out on Golden Boot as Southampton sign off with win

Danny Ings missed out on the Golden Boot as Southampton finished the Premier League season with a 3-1 win over Sheffield United.

Ings netted his 22nd league goal this season late in the game but finished one behind Leicester's Jamie Vardy in the standings.

John Lundstram fired the Blades into the lead in the 26th minute when the Southampton defence failed to clear a cross, allowing the midfielder to take an uncontested shot through the legs of Alex McCarthy.

But Southampton's Che Adams scored the equaliser five minutes after the restart against his former club when he took a quick shot on the run which took both defender John Egan and goalkeeper Dean Henderson by surprise.

Adams' quick reactions were on display again in the 71st minute when he was first to pounce on a blocked shot, pulling the trigger to fire a shot past Henderson to give the Saints the lead.

Southampton sealed all three points when they won a penalty in the 84th minute after Ings was brought down in the box and the English striker stepped up to score.

The result meant Chris Wilder's Blades finished ninth in the standings, still their best-ever finish in the Premier League. Southampton, who were in the relegation zone earlier this season, ended their campaign in 11th place.

