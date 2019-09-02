Southampton's Hoedt signs for Antwerp on season-long loan

Hoedt signed for Southampton from Lazio for 15 million pounds ($18.42 million) in August 2017 but has found himself on the fringes of the side after the arrival of Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhuettl last season.

Antwerp also have the option to make the transfer of the 25-year-old Dutch centre back permanent.

"Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt has completed a season-long loan move to Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp," the south coast club said in a statement.

"Having made 13 appearances for Saints last term before the arrival of Ralph Hasenhuettl, Hoedt spent the second half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan in La Liga at Celta Vigo where he made 10 appearances.

"The club would like to wish Wesley good luck for the rest of the season."

Antwerp are currently ninth in the standings with nine points from five games. The European transfer window closes later on Monday.

