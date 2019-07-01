Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Southampton paid Birmingham £15million for the 22-year-old forward, who was short-listed for the Championship player of the year last season.

Adams registered 22 goals and six assists in 48 appearances for Birmingham last season.

"Che fits the profile of player we want to bring to Southampton and is very driven to show what he can do at the highest level," Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told the club's website.

" We have been monitoring his progress for some time now. He has shown a desire to join us above all other clubs, which shows the positive reputation Southampton has built for developing young players. "

Adams is Southampton's second major signing ahead of the 2019-20 season following the arrival of Malian winger Moussa Djenepo.

"They are both young, dynamic players with the level of enthusiasm and hunger we are looking for that can help us improve as a team,” Hasenhuttl said.

Southampton have also signed striker Danny Ings from Liverpool on a permanent deal for a reported £20m after an impressive loan spell at St Mary's.

Ings, 26, joined the south coast side on a season-long loan in August 2018, and the club on Monday said they have now signed the player on a three-year deal.

Ings, who scored seven league goals in 24 games with the Saints last season, reported back at their training base for the first day of pre-season on Monday and said he was happy with the move.

"It feels good," Ings, who has one England cap to his name, told the club's website.

" Obviously being here for a season already, I felt like it was very up and down for me personally, with a few niggles and small injuries, and that was off the back of not having a strong pre-season. "

"Now I've signed permanently, I feel great. I've looked after myself over the summer, and I'm just raring to go for the new season."