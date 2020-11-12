The 17-year-old midfielder was called up after James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew due to injury. Only former skipper Wayne Rooney and Theo Walcott were younger than Bellingham when they made their England debut.

"If we can get him on the pitch and he gets some match minutes as well, that will be a bonus," Southgate told a news conference on Wednesday.

Football Croatia's Vida plays first half of Turkey clash with COVID-19 13 MINUTES AGO

"My initial conversation with him was that you'll have a few days with us, we'll involve you in the game, we'll see how it goes, and that's going to be a brilliant experience for him."

Southgate said picking Bellingham was a great opportunity to bring in a youngster who could benefit them in the long-term.

"It's always interesting to see the reaction when we select a player, because people are immediately talking about other players without understanding why we've called Jude up," Southgate added.

"It's not a decision that he's a better player than one or two older players who I've seen mentioned although those players don't play in the position that he plays. And that's a fact.

"Whether he stays with us for the full week, we'll decide after the game."

After Thursday's friendly at Wembley, England will play Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on Sunday and Iceland three day later. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Football No need for friendlies, says Dutch coach De Boer after injuries in Spain game 3 HOURS AGO