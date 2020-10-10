The Real Sociedad forward snatched the only goal of the game in the 14th minute after Switzerland tried to play the ball out from the back but failed miserably, leaving Oyarzabal with a simple finish.
Barcelona's teenage sensation Ansu Fati and Oyarzabal spurned further chances as Luis Enrique's side failed to add to their lead.
Spain lead League A Group 4 on seven points from three games, two points ahead of Germany, who beat Ukraine 2-1. (Reporting by Rik Sharma Editing by Toby Davis)
