Goals from Alvaro Morata, Ferran and Rodri gave Luis Enrique's side a convincing 3-0 lead at halftime, while Ferran struck again early in the second half and completed his treble with a classy finish.
Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal tapped in the sixth goal in the 89th minute to adorn an incredible Spain display and deepen four-times world champions Germany's misery.
The victory saw Spain finish top of League A4 with 11 points after six games, while the Germans, who only needed a draw to progress to the final phase, came second with nine. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)
