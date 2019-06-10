Spain in charge in qualifying quest after beating Sweden

Captain Sergio Ramos scored for the seventh time in eight internationals to give his side the lead with a penalty in the 64th minute and Alvaro Morata also converted from the spot to double the home side's advantage in the 85th.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal completed the victory at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium two minutes later after coming off the bench to make his competitive debut, curling into the bottom corner from just inside the area.

The win took Spain on to 12 points at the top of Group F after four games. Sweden are second, level on seven points with third-placed Romania.

Romania thrashed Malta 4-0 away. Fourth-placed Norway have five points following a 2-0 win at the Faroe Islands. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)