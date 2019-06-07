Spain make it three wins out of three with victory over Faroes

Captain Sergio Ramos put the visitors ahead from a corner in the sixth minute and Jesus Navas slammed the ball into the far corner in the 19th for Spain, who were still without coach Luis Enrique, who is on extended leave for personal reasons.

The unfancied Faroes struck back on the half-hour mark though when Klaemint Olsen rose to flick a header from defender Odmar Faero into the net on the volley, although Spain restored their two-goal advantage four minutes later.

Midfielder Isco fired a shot against the post which bounced off goalkeeper Teitur Gestsson and trickled into the net to be given as an own goal, while Spain left back Jose Gaya scored the best goal of the game in the 71st minute with a classy chip.

SpainGetty Images

Spain top the group with nine points from three games while Sweden are second with seven after a straightforward 3-0 win at home to Malta. Romania are third on four points after snatching a 2-2 draw at Norway after trailing by two goals.

Striker Robin Quaison put Sweden ahead against Malta in the second minute by following up on the rebound and Viktor Claesson increased their lead early in the second half with a lofted finish, set-up by a classy backflicked pass from Marcus Berg.

Teenage forward Alexander Isak added the third goal late on after coming on as a substitute. Norway had salvaged a point in an epic 3-3 draw in their last outing against Sweden with a last-gasp goal but they were the victims of a stoppage-time equaliser against Romania.

Tarik Elyounoussi gave the hosts the lead in the 56th minute and former Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard looked to have sealed Norway's first victory of the campaign when he struck in the 70th.

Yet visiting striker Claudiu Keseru had other ideas, pulling a goal back in the 77th minute with a header from close range before completing the comeback in stoppage time with another strike.

Elsewhere, Patrik Schick scored twice as the Czech Republic fought back after conceding an early goal to beat Bulgaria 2-1 at home on Friday, securing their first points of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

AS Roma's Schick scored in each half to cancel out Ismail Isa's third-minute opener for Bulgaria, who stunned the hosts at the Sinobo Arena in Prague when he converted a cross from Popov.

Schick levelled after 19 minutes with a shot into the bottom left corner and gave the Czechs the lead in the fifth minute of the second half, dribbling past two defenders before giving the keeper no chance with his shot.

The win moved the Czechs into second in Group A on three points, three behind early leaders England, who beat them 5-0 at Wembley in their opening match.

Poland beat North Macedonia 1-0 away on Friday to remain top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group G with their third win in three games while Israel beat Latvia 3-0 thanks to an Eran Zahavi hat-trick.

Poland substitute Krzysztof Piatek got the winner with an overhead kick from a corner two minutes into the second half in Skopje, with the visitors having dominated the first period but managing only one shot on target.

North Macedonia had won their previous six home games, scoring 19 goals.

Poland are on nine points, two ahead of Israel, in second place after Zahavi's superb performance earned them a comfortable victory in Latvia.

The top scorer of the qualifying phase curled in a fine free-kick after 10 minutes and added another on the hour.

He completed his second hat-trick in a row in the 81st to take his tally to seven goals in Israel's three qualifiers. Zahavi had also got three in a 4-2 win over Austria in March.

The Austrians earned their first points by beating Slovenia 1-0 thanks to Guido Burgstaller's 74th minute winner.

Burgstaller scored on the rebound after Marco Arnautovic's effort was saved.

Austria are fourth on three points, one ahead of the Slovenia and one behind third-placed North Macedonia.