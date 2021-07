Football

'Spain need to score one goal more than Italy' - Mikel Oyarzabal ahead of Euro 2020 semis

Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal spoke on Sunday as they prepare for the Euro 2020 semifinals against Italy. La Furia Roja have beaten Switzerland in a penalty shootout and Oyarzabal scored the final and winning goal. The 24-year-old said penalties have not much to do with luck, as "there's a huge amount of work behind it too".

