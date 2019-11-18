Spain thrash Romania in final Euro 2020 qualifier

Spain had sealed their place at the finals a month ago and clinched top spot in Group F with a 7-0 win at home to Malta on Friday but they still made a flying start and took the lead when midfielder Fabian Ruiz volleyed home in the eighth minute.

Romania had no chance of qualifying from the group but were already assured of a playoff place via the UEFA Nations League.

They spurned a clear chance to level when George Puscas won the ball back in Spain's area but he was thwarted by keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and his side were punished when Gerard Moreno glanced a header into the net to double the hosts' lead.

Forward Moreno put Spain further ahead in the 43rd and sparked the fourth goal when his attempted cross was diverted into the net by Romania defender Adrian Rus for an own goal.

Coach Moreno's position was called into question an hour before the game kicked off as several media reports said he would not take charge of the side at Euro 2020, suggesting Luis Enrique could return after leaving in June for personal reasons.

His side appeared to relax after the break although Alvaro Morata hit the woodwork and substitute Mikel Oyarzabal added a fifth goal in stoppage time with a superb low strike from outside the area.

Unbeaten Spain ended the campaign with 26 points from 10 games, five points ahead of Sweden who also qualified for next year's tournament. Romania finished fourth with 14. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)