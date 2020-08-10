Football

Spain to meet Portugal in October friendly

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MADRID, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Spanish national team will meet European champions Portugal in a friendly in October to prepare for their UEFA Nations League games later in the month, the team said in a statement on Monday.

Spain will visit Portugal on Oct. 7 for the friendly before continuing their Nations League campaign by hosting Switzerland on Oct. 10 and their away fixture to Ukraine on Oct. 14. Luis Enrique's side begin their Nations League campaign away to Germany on Sept. 3, hosting Ukraine three days later. Spain last met Portugal in a thrilling group stage opener at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Transfers

Transfer news LIVE - Manchester United deadline to sign Jadon Sancho deal today, Kai Havertz latest

AN HOUR AGO
Champions League

Atletico suspend training ahead of Champions League trip due to Covid-19 cases

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Dortmund's Sancho off to pre-season camp amid transfer speculation

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On