Spain will be ‘brave and audacious’ at Euro 2020 – Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique hopes to put Spain’s disappointments at Euro 2016 and the World Cup in 2018 behind them at the upcoming Euros. The Spain boss says his side will be brave and audacious as they chase international success after a fallow few years.

